Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 15,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.14. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

RPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.27.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

