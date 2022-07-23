Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.80.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 101.03%.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

