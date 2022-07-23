Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,041 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

NYSE HLI opened at $81.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.56. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.23 and a one year high of $122.62. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $471.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

