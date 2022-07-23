Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,670 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.

Shares of MNST opened at $95.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.48.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

