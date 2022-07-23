Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 430 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,676,126,000 after purchasing an additional 158,358 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $368,524,000 after purchasing an additional 135,506 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,846 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $139,443,000 after purchasing an additional 133,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $313.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.01 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.78.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

