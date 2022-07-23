Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 629 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average is $120.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.45.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

