Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 885 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $218.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $282.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.75 and its 200 day moving average is $235.15.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $312.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

