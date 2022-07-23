Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 124,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 38,253 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 157,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Fortive in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Insider Activity at Fortive

Fortive Stock Performance

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTV opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.26. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.