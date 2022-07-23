Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.13.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. Cowen reduced their target price on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $201,043.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,599,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,310 shares of company stock worth $1,299,343 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

