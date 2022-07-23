Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 350.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 442.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,148.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI opened at $86.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average of $103.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

