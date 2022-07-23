Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.55.

TEL stock opened at $123.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.12 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.08.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

