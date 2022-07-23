Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 7.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth about $714,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 12.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 2.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 31.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Rollins’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

