Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,687,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,672,000 after buying an additional 56,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,015,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after buying an additional 170,413 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,187,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,764,000 after buying an additional 215,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,189,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,451,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,591,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 2.2 %

TER opened at $100.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.