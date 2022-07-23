Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $279,931,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $181,386,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 667,084 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,727,000 after purchasing an additional 654,826 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 257.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 630,904 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $121.97 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.54.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $939.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

