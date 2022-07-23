Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Global Payments by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $118.71 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $195.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.87. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.28.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.