Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $737,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
CL stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.51.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.
