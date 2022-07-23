Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $747,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $1,334,568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,078,000 after acquiring an additional 438,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,236,000 after acquiring an additional 949,588 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WELL opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.56 and a 52 week high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.81.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

