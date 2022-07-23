Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $773,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,366 shares of the software company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

ADSK stock opened at $195.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.88. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

