Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $97,137,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $60,173,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $57,882,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Fair Isaac by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,395,000 after acquiring an additional 65,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.20.

NYSE FICO opened at $467.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $406.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.62. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

