Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $820,000 Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $4,867,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 10,966.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 9.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 60.0% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $295.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

