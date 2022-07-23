Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $822,000 Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.71.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $141.60 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.11 and its 200-day moving average is $149.18.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.