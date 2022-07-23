Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $838,000 Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 118.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $123.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.11.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

