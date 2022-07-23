Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $903,000 Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.31.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $175.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

