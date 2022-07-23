Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $904,000 Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $202.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

