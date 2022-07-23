Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $921,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

NYSE DRI opened at $121.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.70. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

