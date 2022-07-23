Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $925,000 Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 35,446 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,333,000 after buying an additional 1,111,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,679,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,975,000 after buying an additional 337,683 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average is $54.94. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

