Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

BL stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -44.46 and a beta of 0.92. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.80.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research dropped their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,422.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,422.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $289,468. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

