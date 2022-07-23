Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 960.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.58. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.37 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

