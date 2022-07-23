Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in PulteGroup by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

PHM stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

