Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 156.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $95.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.