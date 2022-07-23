Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 374.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $83.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KKR. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.