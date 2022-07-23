Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SAP to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average of $107.99. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $83.50 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

