Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.23% of Concrete Pumping worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 29,478 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 354,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 31,469 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 52,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 94,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Concrete Pumping to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Concrete Pumping Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $6.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $354.74 million, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $96.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

