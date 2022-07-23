Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 11,623 Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 4th quarter worth $45,322,000. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 143,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JOF stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.