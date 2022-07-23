Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,681 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Allstate by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ALL opened at $116.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.17. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.