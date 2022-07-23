Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 4,885 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 175.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 87.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 109,895 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.14. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.