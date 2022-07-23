Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 5,155 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Newell Brands to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

