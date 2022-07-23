Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 7,463 Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.81% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $380,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 52,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

KSM opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

