Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Stock Down 9.0 %

SPT stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $943,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $943,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $25,854.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,328,707. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

