Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 319 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 0.7 %

CDW stock opened at $170.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

