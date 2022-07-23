Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 630 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $184.13 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $164.13 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.13 and a 200-day moving average of $203.06.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

