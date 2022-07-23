Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Global X MLP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLPA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 3,224.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $38.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

