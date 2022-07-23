Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $199.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $205.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.05.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

