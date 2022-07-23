Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.98

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.98 and traded as high as $17.21. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $17.13, with a volume of 28,942 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $215.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.43. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James W. Wert acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,720 in the last 90 days. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 750,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

