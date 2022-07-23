Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) were up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 738,248 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 445,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.

Institutional Trading of Pasithea Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Pasithea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $973,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pasithea Therapeutics by 345.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 43,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Pasithea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

About Pasithea Therapeutics

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

