Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition (NASDAQ:PLAO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

