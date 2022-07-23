Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PPL. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CSFB boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price (up from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.29.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

TSE:PPL opened at C$46.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$37.02 and a 52-week high of C$53.58. The firm has a market cap of C$25.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$48.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.05.

Insider Activity at Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.04 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0300002 EPS for the current year.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total transaction of C$136,876.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$903,888.85. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.64, for a total transaction of C$138,600.59. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total value of C$136,876.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$903,888.85. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 235 shares of company stock worth $10,475 and sold 52,006 shares worth $2,679,518.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.