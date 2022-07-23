Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PENN. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Penn National Gaming Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $33.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $86.40.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

