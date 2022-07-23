Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.44

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $2.62. Performant Financial shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 89,390 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Performant Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 59.0% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter worth $57,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

