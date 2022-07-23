Phillip Pang Sells 5,000 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Phillip Pang sold 4,991 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,225.99.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ VIR opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -0.45. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.64. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 96.39% and a net margin of 52.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,671.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 24.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.